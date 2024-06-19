Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $10.93 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for about 3.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $78,793,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 657.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,707,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,629 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,355,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,019,000 after purchasing an additional 922,508 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,389,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,849,000 after purchasing an additional 891,187 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth $27,117,000.

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,791,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

