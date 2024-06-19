Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 128,362 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,728.9% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,269,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,632 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 260,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,710,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $16.41. 1,137,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,470. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

