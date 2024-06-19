Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,749,712,000 after buying an additional 96,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $685.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,784. The stock has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $687.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $617.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $572.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

