Toncoin (TON) One Day Trading Volume Tops $348.19 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion and $348.19 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for about $6.91 or 0.00010662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,854.01 or 1.00051755 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012406 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00081698 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,817,714 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,789,110.233562 with 2,438,125,252.481815 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.09342242 USD and is down -6.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 426 active market(s) with $417,476,681.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.