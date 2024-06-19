Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPZ opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

