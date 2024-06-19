TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,275 shares during the period. TotalEnergies comprises about 2.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.66. 1,111,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,541. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $156.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $54.94 and a 12-month high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTE. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

