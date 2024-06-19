TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

TPI Composites Stock Performance

TPI Composites stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $11.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.93 million. Analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPIC. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth $79,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in TPI Composites by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in TPI Composites by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,322 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

