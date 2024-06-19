Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.09 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 195,448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 499,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

TRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 358,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 43,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

