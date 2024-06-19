Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Tronox Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TROX opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Tronox had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -22.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tronox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,960,000 after buying an additional 597,663 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Tronox by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,757,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,951,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,627,000 after acquiring an additional 127,718 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

