Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 130.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CORT opened at $28.15 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.91.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $55,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,353 shares of company stock worth $3,280,402. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,081,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,603,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $18,426,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,149.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

