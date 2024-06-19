Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

REX American Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:REX opened at $45.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.98. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $60.78.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,576.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,346 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,597. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 46.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in REX American Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 212.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,420 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

