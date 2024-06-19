Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 1,542 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1,368.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 160,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at $6,853,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $450.11 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $453.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,330,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,853,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,774,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,767,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

