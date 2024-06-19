Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

General Mills stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $82.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

