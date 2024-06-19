Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 50.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,599,000 after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Novartis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,221,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock opened at $104.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.21 and its 200 day moving average is $100.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

