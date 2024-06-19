Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Comcast by 301.8% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 48,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 298,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 4.1% during the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.61. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

