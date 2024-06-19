Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.2% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,905,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Shares of DE opened at $382.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $353.15 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $389.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.70%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

