Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Invests $208,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

