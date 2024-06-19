Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GD opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $209.25 and a 52 week high of $302.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.63.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

