Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 670 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $149.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.22. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

