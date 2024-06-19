U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Daily Journal Corp

Daily Journal Corp decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 3.0% of Daily Journal Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Daily Journal Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $827,370,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,467,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,842,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $154,517,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $39.29. 6,308,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,426,898. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

