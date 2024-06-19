Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Trading Down 0.2%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.89 and last traded at $70.33. 9,511,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 15,880,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock worth $42,258,297 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

