UNB Corp. Announces Dividend of $1.00 (OTC:UNPA)

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
UNB Price Performance
UNPA stock opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. UNB has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $82.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52.
UNB Company Profile
