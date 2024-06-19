Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Cut by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 3.3% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

UNP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.06 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

