United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $134.20. 4,103,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,903. The company has a market capitalization of $114.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day moving average is $149.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.90 and a 1-year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

