Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stake Cut by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Universal Display by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 330,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,166,000 after buying an additional 75,828 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ OLED traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.33. 348,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,005. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $209.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.81.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.