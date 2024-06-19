Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.76

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.76 and last traded at $207.23, with a volume of 429415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $201.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.86.

Universal Display Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.81.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Insider Activity at Universal Display

In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Display by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 309,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,253,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Universal Display by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,676,000 after buying an additional 41,795 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,451,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

