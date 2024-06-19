UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Reaches $5.29 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be bought for approximately $5.72 or 0.00008778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and $1.77 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00113353 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,182,083 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,183,234.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.72415253 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,746,700.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.