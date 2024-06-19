Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at ThinkEquity

Investment analysts at ThinkEquity assumed coverage on shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ThinkEquity’s target price points to a potential upside of 181.69% from the company’s current price.

Unusual Machines Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Unusual Machines has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.54.

Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter.

Unusual Machines Company Profile

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

