Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.70 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 213.01% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Uranium Royalty Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ UROY opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.55 million, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70. Uranium Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.76.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Royalty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 24.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uranium Royalty

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

