USDB (USDB) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDB (USDB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. USDB has a market cap of $420.32 million and $110.78 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDB token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDB has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 421,373,864 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 420,107,017.0230483. The last known price of USDB is 0.99482151 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $109,550,950.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

