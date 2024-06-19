VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.08. 11,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 12,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.36.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

