Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Declares Dividend of $0.46 (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4607 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VEA stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.88. The stock had a trading volume of 11,838,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,694,498. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF



The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

