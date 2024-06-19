Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $265.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $261.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.80.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

