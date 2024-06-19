Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

MGK stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $316.18. 392,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,373. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $218.10 and a 52 week high of $317.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.