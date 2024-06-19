Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Lam Group Inc.

Lam Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $504.28. 3,431,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,187,767. The company has a market cap of $456.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $504.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.18.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

