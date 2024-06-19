Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.