Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 673,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,978,000 after purchasing an additional 42,046 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 54,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $269.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $269.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.53. The company has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

