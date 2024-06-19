Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $269.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,182. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $269.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $257.71 and a 200 day moving average of $249.53. The company has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

