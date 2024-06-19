Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,918 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,502,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,986,000 after acquiring an additional 300,304 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after acquiring an additional 133,037 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.40. 2,024,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,182. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $269.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.53.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

