VERITY Wealth Advisors Buys 2,568 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 618.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.74. The company had a trading volume of 335,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,450. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.