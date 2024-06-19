VERITY Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 123.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

XT traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $59.12. 83,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,090. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

