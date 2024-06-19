Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 570 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,764.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 230,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 218,377 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Forward LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. The stock had a trading volume of 900,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,389. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

