Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $170.56 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $129.18 and a one year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

