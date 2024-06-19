Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,784 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.08% of CoreCivic worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreCivic by 1,050.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,138,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,603,000 after buying an additional 2,865,763 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 235,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 688,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in CoreCivic by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 181,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Insider Activity at CoreCivic

In related news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 361,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,513.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoreCivic news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $302,082.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 361,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,489,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CXW. Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of CoreCivic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Report on CXW

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.68. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.87.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.12). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.