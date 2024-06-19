Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 0.09% of Oportun Financial worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $7.73.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $250.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

