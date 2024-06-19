Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,059,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,653,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,626,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 73,629 shares during the period.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $20.86.
Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
