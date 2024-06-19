Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up 0.8% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,059,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,653,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,626,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,847,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 73,629 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,082. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.