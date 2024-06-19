Versant Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,171,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.96. 225,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,507. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $40.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.52.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

