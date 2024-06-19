Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases New Holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Everest Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EG stock opened at $377.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.