Versant Capital Management Inc Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Versant Capital Management Inc lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $49.43. 3,827,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,958,983. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

