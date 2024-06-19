Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 1,571 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTEB. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. 2,733,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,574. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.